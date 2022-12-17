2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

Police in Atlanta say at least two people have been killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex. A statement from police Saturday evening says officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex in the city’s southwest. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds.” Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The statement adds that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It says police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible. Authorities are investigating.

