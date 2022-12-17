FA to take ‘strong action’ after Melbourne fan violence

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Football Australia has vowed to take strong and swift action with harsh punishments after an A-League soccer match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned Saturday after fans invaded the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover. The match referee was also injured. Video on social media shows a fan throwing a metal bucket with a white substance at Glover, who was taken off the field dazed and bleeding. Fans from the Melbourne Victory area of the stadium rushed the pitch around the 20-minute mark at AAMI Stadium. City led 1-0 at the time. Both sets of fans had been throwing flares on the pitch but it escalated when a flare appeared to hit a cameraman. Glover later picked up another flare off the ground and threw it back into the stands.

