Morocco’s World Cup finish is bittersweet for Arab fans

BEIRUT (AP) — Morocco’s fans in the Arab world are taking the North African team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia in the World Cup third-place playoff philosophically. The team had already made history, becoming the first Arab and first African team to reach the semifinals in the international soccer tournament. Its loss to France on Wednesday dashed fans’ hopes that Morocco would become an underdog champion, but many had hoped that it would at least take third place in facing off against Croatia. In the Moroccan capital, national team’s fans are disappointed in Saturday’s outcome, but point with pride to the team’s historic performance. One fan in Rabat says: “They remain champions in our eyes.”

