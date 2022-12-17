Varadkar returns as Irish leader in political job-share deal

LONDON (AP) — Leo Varadkar is returning for a second term as Ireland’s prime minister as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country’s coalition government. Varadkar was nominated to replace Micheál Martin during a special session of Ireland’s parliament. He is due to be officially confirmed as prime minister later Saturday. Martin has served as Ireland’s leader, or taoiseach, since an election in 2020 that produced a historic coalition agreement between his Fianna Fáil party and Varadkar’s Fine Gael. The parties agreed Martin would hold the top job with Varadkar as his deputy for the first half of a five-year term, before the men switched posts. Varadkar previously served as prime minister between 2017 and 2020.

