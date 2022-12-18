France all blue, white and red for World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — Fans are applying their blue, white and red face paint, squeezing into national team jerseys and icing champagne as France hopes that Les Bleus will win beat Argentina to win their third World Cup title. French TV carried live images of the France team leaving its hotel in Qatar en route to the championship match and of the players arriving at Lusail Stadium. A smiling Kylian Mbappé was among them and looked particularly relaxed. All of France is hoping to see Mbappe’s feints, dribbles and shots make the difference against Lionel Messi’s team.

