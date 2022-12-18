Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter

The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz has become the latest journalist to be banned from Twitter. Lorenz says she and another Post technology reporter, Drew Harwell, were researching an article concerning Twitter CEO Elon Musk. She had tried to communicate with the billionaire during the week but the attempts went unanswered, so she tried to contact him Saturday by posting a message on Twitter tagging Musk and requesting an interview. She was later met with a notification her account was suspended.

