Tunisian president urged to resign after election debacle

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian opposition figures have called for the president’s resignation after disastrous parliamentary elections in which less than 9% of voters cast ballots. The mass voter disavowal was a dramatic development for the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings against autocratic leaders a decade ago. Tunisia is the only country to emerge from that upheaval with a new democratic political system. The elections Saturday were meant to replace a legislature that President Kais Saied dissolved last year. The election results are expected in the coming days.

