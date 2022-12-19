Australian visit to China raises hopes on trade, detainees
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The first visit by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years is raising hopes that Australia will make progress on ending trade sanctions and freeing two Australian citizens detained in China. But Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong cautioned on Tuesday before leaving that some of the thorny issues between the countries will take time to resolve. Still, diplomacy experts welcomed the visit as a positive move following years of frosty relations. Wong will meet with her counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing this week as Australia and China mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.