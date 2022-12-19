Biden: US looking to strengthen relationship with Ecuador

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. is looking to expand and strengthen its relationship with Ecuador, one of its staunchest allies in South America and a country that’s also getting plenty of attention from China. Biden spoke of the relationship as Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso paid him a visit in Washington on Monday. Lasso’s visit comes as his tiny nation is on the verge of completing a trade agreement with China, the United States’ strongest economic competitor. China this year surpassed the United States as Ecuador’s top trading partner on non-petroleum goods. One of Lasso’s top priorities when he took office last year was to sign a free trade agreement with the United States.

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press

