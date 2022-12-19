Iowa Democratic Party chair won’t seek reelection

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won’t seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa’s caucuses. Ross Wilburn announced Saturday that he won’t run for reelection as party chairman in January. In addition to losing their first-in-the-nation status, Democrats in Iowa lost several key races last month as Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley cruised to reelection and two longtime Democratic office holders lost their positions. The next chairman will lead Iowa Democrats as they decide whether to comply with the national party’s decision.

