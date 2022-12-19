Kim’s sister says doubts on spy satellite are ‘dog barking’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed as “malicious disparaging” and “dog barking” outside assessments that cast doubt on its developmental spy satellite and other military capabilities. North Korea says it tested its first military reconnaissance satellite in Sunday’s launch and released two low-resolution photos of South Korean cities as viewed from space. Some experts said the photos were too crude for a surveillance purpose and that the launches were likely a cover for North Korea’s missile technology. Kim Yo Jong said there was no reason to use an expensive, high-resolution camera for a one-time test. She said North Korea has no reason to disguise a missile test and needs the weapons for self-defense.

