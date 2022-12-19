US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim’s sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has flown nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets near the Korean Peninsula for joint drills with South Korean warplane. Tuesday’s drills came after the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about the North’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test. South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the deployment of the U.S. B-52 bombers and the F-22 stealth fighter jets was part of an agreement to protect South Korea with all available means, including nuclear. North Korea has performed a record number of missile tests as a warning over U.S.-South Korea drills it views as an invasion rehearsal. All of North Korea’s ICBM tests have been performed at a steep angle to avoid neighboring countries.

