Australia-China foreign ministers meet in bid to repair ties

BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and China have met in Beijing in a bid to restore high-level political contacts and return stability to a relationship that has undergone major turbulence in recent years. The visit by Penny Wong comes on the 50th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between the nations, an occasion they appear to hope will help improve ties. The Australian Associated Press news agency says Wong met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the first visit by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years. That has raised hopes of an end to import restrictions imposed by China and the possible freeing of two Australian citizens detained in China.

