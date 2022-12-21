Australia-China ministers meet in bid to repair ties

BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and China have met in Beijing in a bid to restore high-level political contacts and return stability to a relationship that has undergone major turbulence in recent years. Penny Wong’s visit comes on the anniversary of 50 years of official diplomatic relations between the nations, a symbolic occasion the sides appear to hope will help maneuver ties back on track. The Australian Associated Press said Wong met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wednesday in the first visit by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years. That has raised hopes of an end to import blocks imposed by China and the possible freeing of two Australian citizens detained in China.

