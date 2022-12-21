BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine sent to China for Germans

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has dispatched a batch of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to China, where it will be administered to Germans who live in the country. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman said the vaccines were sent on a flight that was due to land in China on Wednesday. He said that the Chinese government formally informed Berlin in a diplomatic note that German citizens can be inoculated with the vaccine, which otherwise isn’t cleared for use in China. The spokesman said that some 20,000 Germans in China stand to benefit from the agreement, and “at the same time, we are working to make it possible for (other) foreigners, expatriates to benefit from such a step.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.