Black man sues over being punched, kicked in traffic stop

DENVER (AP) — A Black man who was punched and kicked by police during a traffic stop in Colorado Springs has filed a federal lawsuit against three officers alleging they beat him “beyond recognition” and left him with significant PTSD-like symptoms. Dalvin Gadson’s lawsuit was filed in federal court on Wednesday. Colorado Springs police declined to comment on it. In court documents, police alleged that Gadson fought with officers while he resisted arrest and tried to reach for a knife. One of Gadson’s lawyer says the body camera footage speaks for itself, and noted that he is no longer being prosecuted for assault.

