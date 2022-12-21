Bosnian children’s gifts to Ukraine evoke parents’ memories

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — In homes and schools around Bosnia, youngsters have been preparing gift boxes they hope will put a smile on the faces of their peers living through war in Ukraine. For parents and educators helping the kids select what to send, the experience has awakened a rare found memory of the time when they were on the receiving end of the kindness of strangers while growing up and living in constant fear of death. Hundreds of children have responded to an appeal to provide holiday gifts for Ukraine launched in early December by a small Bosnian museum dedicated to the experience of growing up during the Balkan country’s brutal 1992-95.

