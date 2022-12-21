Families seek answers on kin missing since fleeing Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — A half dozen women have gone to the Bahamian Embassy hoping to deliver a list of more than 100 Cubans who haven’t been heard from since leaving the island this year. Some are believed to have been lost when rickety boats sank, but families think many of the missing are being detained by Bahamian authorities. Another group of members of at least two WhatsApp groups involved in the effort said they went to Cuba’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday seeking an investigation into the fate of the missing people by Cuba and the Bahamas. Cuba is going through a migration surge amid an economic crisis resulting from effects of the pandemic and of U.S. sanctions. Shortages of basic goods, long lines and inflation were frequent during both 2021 and 2022.

