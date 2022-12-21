GOP’s Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Columbian reports that Republican Joe Kent has called Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory in the race to represent Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. The acknowledgement Wednesday came after counties in the southwestern Washington district concluded individual machine recounts, per Kent’s request. The recount results showed that Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez won the race with 50.14% of the vote, leading Kent’s 49.31%. In the recount, she gained nine votes while he gained five. The district had been represented by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who failed to advance in the primary election.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.