How to make holiday returns with buy now, pay later

If you bought an unsuccessful gift this holiday season with a “buy now, pay later” plan, you or the recipient might be wondering how to return it. Buy now, pay later returns are sometimes tricky because you’re dealing with multiple parties, including the store the gift is from and the buy now, pay later provider that financed the purchase. You’ll want to contact the store first and potentially follow up with the buy now, pay later provider. Refunds can take a while to reach you, so stay on top of payments to avoid being charged late fees or other penalties.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.