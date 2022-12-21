Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank clashes

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian medics say Israeli forces have shot dead a 23-year-old man and wounded five others during clashes in the occupied West Bank. Ahmed Daraghmeh was mortally wounded early Thursday when Palestinian militants exchanged fire with Israeli troops that entered the city of Nablus to escort Jewish worshippers to a site known as the biblical Joseph’s Tomb in the Palestinian city. Daraghmeh was a soccer player from the nearby town of Tubas. It is unclear whether he was taking part in the clashes. The Israeli military said troops escorted Israeli civilians to the shrine and that Palestinians “hurled explosive devices and fired toward soldiers,” who responded with live fire. The statement said troops confirmed shooting a Palestinian.

