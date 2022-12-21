Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the fighting in Ukraine as a “tragedy” but vowed to press his campaign there until its goals are reached. goals. During a meeting with top military brass, Putin on Wednesday again accused the West of provoking the conflict in Ukraine as part of centuries-long efforts to weaken and eventually break up Russia. Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected such rhetoric. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced at Wednesday’s meeting a plan to increase Russia’s military from 1 million personnel to 1.5 million. Shoigu also declared plans to form new military units in western Russia to counterbalance plans by Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

