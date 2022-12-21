Teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of friend’s stepdad

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A 14-year-old Idaho girl has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after prosecutors said she and a friend both tried to kill her friend’s stepfather. The Lewiston Tribune reports Chloe Marks, of Lewiston, entered the guilty plea Tuesday. She faces up to 25 years in juvenile detention and prison when she is sentenced on Feb. 23. Marks and Triston Arnzen were both middle school students when the shooting occurred in February, and both have been charged as adults. Arnzen, now 15, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting injuries of his stepfather and his 11-year-old stepsister. Arnzen’s defense attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

