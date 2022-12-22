‘Cousin Eddie’ display in Kentucky leads to police response
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out. After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as a naked male standing outside. WDRB-TV reports officers arrived at the Shepherdsville home to find a mannequin decorated like the character from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Homeowner Joni Keeney said she decided to put up the display from her favorite Christmas movie to have some fun.