Key Jan. 6 witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has told the House Jan. 6 committee that her first lawyer advised her against being fully forthcoming with the panel, telling her, “the less you remember, the better.” That’s according to a transcript of one of her interviews released Thursday. Hutchinson emerged as a key witness in the committee’s investigation, delivering compelling live testimony about former President Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawyer, Stefan Passantino, denied the allegations. He says he did nothing wrong and had acted “honorably, ethically, and fully consistent with her sole interests.”

