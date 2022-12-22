Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin
By INNA VARENYTSIA and E. EDUARDO CASTILLO
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians hailed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wartime visit to the United States as a success, while Russian officials said Thursday that it only fueled the conflict. The U.S. has announced a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including supplies of the Patriot air defense systems, the most powerful such weapons to be delivered to Ukraine yet. Ukraine also stands to receive an additional $44.9 billion in aid as part of a massive U.S. government spending bill approved Thursday by the Senate. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the missiles would only drag out the conflict, but added that Russia is ready for talks.