Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress. McClellan won the nomination with 85% of the vote in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey and two other candidates. She’ll be the overwhelming favorite in the heavily Democratic district when a special election is held Feb. 21. Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin, a Navy veteran who has twice unsuccessfully challenged McEachin, as their nominee. If McClellan wins in February, she’ll become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. The 49-year-old McClellan is a corporate attorney who’s represented parts of the Richmond area in the General Assembly since 2006.

