BAZHOU, China (AP) — In a story published December 24, 2022, about overwhelmed hospitals in China’s COVID-19 outbreak, The Associated Press erroneously referred to the emergency wards of the Baoding No. 2 Hospital and the Langfang No. 4 People’s Hospital as intensive care units. They are emergency wards, not ICUs.

