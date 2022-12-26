More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea

PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — A second group in two days of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims has landed on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh after weeks at sea. Police say at least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat at dusk on a beach, looking weak because of dehydration and exhaustion. Immigration officials and police are trying to identify the refugee to determine if they were from the group of 190 Rohingya who were reported by United Nations to be drifting in a small boat in the Andaman Sea for a month. The UNHCR on Friday urged countries to rescue the refugees, saying reports indicated they were in dire condition with insufficient food or water.

