S. Korea to pardon former leader Lee for corruption crimes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean government of President Yoon Suk Yeol is granting a special pardon to ex-President Lee Myung-bak, who was sentenced to a 17-year prison term for a range of corruption crimes. The Justice Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that Lee is among over 1,300 convicts who will be pardoned Wednesday. It said it has decided to include some politicians such as 81-year-old Lee in an effort to promote a national unity. Lee was released from prison temporarily in June over health concerns. The CEO-turned-conservative hero had been convicted of taking bribes, embezzling funds, and other corruption-related crimes before and during his presidency from 2008 to 2013.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.