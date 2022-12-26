S. Korea’s leader calls for stealth drones to monitor North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has called for a stronger air defense and high-tech stealth drones to better monitor North Korea. The comments Tuesday came after a day after Seoul said North Korea flew five drones across the rivals’ tense border for the first time in five years. South Korea’s military fired warning shots and scrambled warplanes and attack helicopters, but it’s not known if any of the North Korean drones were shot down. President Yoon Suk Yeol says South Korea’s military needs more intensive readiness and exercises to cope with threats posed by North Korean drones.

