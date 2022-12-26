South Korea allows import of sex dolls as private matter
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has formally ended a ban on the import of full-body sex dolls, ending years of debate over how much the government can interfere in private life. Although there are no laws or regulations banning the import of sex dolls, hundreds and perhaps thousands have been seized by the customs, which cited a clause in the law that bans the import of goods that “harm the country’s beautiful traditions and public moral.” Importers complained and took their case to courts, which ordered customs to release the dolls. They said they are used in people’s private spaces and don’t undermine human dignity. On Monday, the Korea Customs Service said it began enforcing a revised guideline to get life-size adult sex dolls into the country.