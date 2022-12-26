UN agency probes origin of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia

PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — A United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week. At least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat Monday at dusk on Ujong Pie beach at a coastal village. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday that there will likely be more refugees. The agency says it will provide Rohingya language translators and counseling to determine if they were from the group of 190 Rohingya who were reported by United Nations to be drifting in a small boat in the Andaman Sea for a month.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.