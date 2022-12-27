Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge has postponed a court hearing for a former Georgia prosecutor charged with meddling in the police investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Superior Court Judge John R. Turner ordered that former District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s court appearance for Thursday will be held later. No new date was set. Johnson is charged with violating her oath of office and hindering police investigating Arbery’s killing. Three white men in pickup trucks chased the unarmed Black man before one of them fatally shot Arbery in 2020. All three were later convicted of murder. One of them, Greg McMichael, had worked for Johnson. Johnson denies any wrongdoing.

