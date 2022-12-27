Irish tourist dies in fall from moving train in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say an Irish tourist has died after falling out of a moving train. The man was identified as 45-year-old Patrick Ward, whose Irish passport said he was born in New Zealand. Police say Ward traveled on Tuesday by rail with a tour group from the Bangkok to Kanchanaburi town, where the bridge over the River Kwai is located. After a brief stop, the group proceeded to a waterfall where police quoted witnesses as saying that when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, Ward opened a door in the carriage and fell 7-8 yards down a slope. Police say they do not suspect foul play.

