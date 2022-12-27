Police say bus crashed into parked truck in Sudan, 16 killed

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese police say a passenger bus slammed into a parked truck on a highway in the city of Omdurman, killing at least 16 people. The police say the bus swerved off the road on Tuesday in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, Khartoum. At least 19 others were injured in the accident. There was no immediate word as to what caused the bus to swerve. Traffic accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. Thousands of people are killed every year in road accidents in the impoverished African country.

