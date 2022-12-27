Rescuers use kayaks to reach pilot after crash in icy creek
EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say rescuers used kayaks to reach the pilot of a small airplane that crashed into an icy creek and began to sink. Police say witnesses told police that moments after the Piper Cherokee took off from Lee Airport in Edgewater on Monday, they heard it sputter and crash into Beards Creek. Police say the pilot was standing on the wing as the plane sank and stayed afloat by hanging on to a kayak. Department of Natural Resources Police arriving by boat pulled the pilot to safety and he was taken to a hospital.