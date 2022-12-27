What Minnesota’s most diverse Legislature means for policy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some of the newest members of Minnesota’s most diverse Legislature to date say they plan to use their history-making elections to pass policies that would protect the minority communities they represent. When 201 legislative members convene in January, there will be 35 lawmakers of color. Twelve lawmakers are part of the LGBTQ community. And for the first time, Black women will be represented in Minnesota’s Senate — there will be three of them. Some goals include protecting transgender rights and safeguarding abortion access. Seasoned legislators who have been working for years on some of these issues now feel they have the momentum to push them forward.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.