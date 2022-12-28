2 charged with murder in killing of Ontario police officer

HAGERSVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Canadian prosecutors have filed first-degree murder charges against two people arrested after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was shot to death while on duty. The charges Wednesday name 25-year-old Randall McKenzie and 20-year-old Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry. They are set for a court appearance Jan. 17. Police say Constable Grzegorz Pierzchalawas killed Tuesday while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ontario. Authorities have given no details on what happened in the shooting or speculated on a possible motive.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.