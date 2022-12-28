6 ways to make extra money in retirement

More than 1 in 4 retirees say they’re spending more than they can afford, according to a recent survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute. With inflation at 7.1% in November, it’s not surprising that savings aren’t going as far as they used to. But there are ways to bring in extra cash without taking on a full-time job. Part-time gigs like tutoring, pet sitting or helping with tax prep allow retirees to work a few hours at a time, and the extra income can make a big difference. Here are some income opportunities to consider.

