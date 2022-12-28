After court setback, migrants cling to hopes of reaching US

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — A familiar mix of disappointment, patience and determination spread among migrants on Mexico’s northern border waiting to enter the United States as they faced the reality that pandemic-era asylum limits would remain for now. Cautious optimism for an immediate opening had prevailed after a judge ordered in November that a public health rule known as Title 42 authority end Dec. 21. But the U.S. Supreme Court dashed those hopes with a 5-4 decision Tuesday to hear arguments over the policy in February and to keep it in place until they rule.

