AG charges former officer in Floyd protest beating

Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged a former Minneapolis police officer with beating a man during protests over George Floyd’s death. Ellison announced Wednesday that he has charged Justin Stetson with one count of third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Jaleel Stallings. The criminal complaint alleges Stetston fractured a bone protecting Stallings’ eye. The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay Stallings $1.5 million in this past May to settle his federal lawsuit he filed alleging his constitutional rights were violated.

