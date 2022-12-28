Austria: 2 German teenagers dead in skiing accident

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two German teenagers have died after skiing off the edge of a slope in Austria and falling up to 60 meters (nearly 200 feet). Police in Tyrol province said witnesses saw the 17-year-old boys skiing at high speed down an intermediate-difficulty red slope in the Waidring ski area Wednesday and then coming off the slope around halfway down. Emergency responders at the scene and two rescue helicopter crews were unable to save the skiers, who died at the scene.

