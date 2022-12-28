Bolivian police detain country’s main opposition leader

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Police in Bolivia have detained the country’s main opposition leader in connection with 2019 protests that forced a president from power. Luis Fernando Camacho is governor of Santa Cruz, which is the country’s wealthiest region and a stronghold of opposition to the national government. His detention Wednesday quickly led to renewed social unrest in his conserative region. The government of the South American country says Camacho was detained for leading what the government characterizes as a coup in 2019. Opposition leaders say they events were merely protests that led to the resignation of then-President Evo Morales. The Santa Cruz governorship is contending that Camacho was “kidnapped in an absolutely irregular police operation and was taken to an unknown location.”

By CARLOS VALDEZ and DANIEL POLITI Associated Press

