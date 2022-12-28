Court asked to enforce $3M deal in police shooting lawsuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Several parties to a wrongful death lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of a Black man on the Virginia Beach oceanfront last year have asked a judge to enforce a settlement agreement announced earlier this month. The city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch announced the $3 million deal Dec. 13. But Lynch’s father recently told local news outlets that he has parted ways with his attorneys and that the settlement isn’t finalized. The city didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Last week, a city attorney was among those signing a joint motion asking a judge to enforce the announced deal.

