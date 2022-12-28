Deadly fire burning at Cambodia hotel casino, report says

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Local reports say a fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino on the border with Thailand has killed at least 10 people. The reports said the blaze at the Grand Diamond Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipet broke out around midnight on Wednesday and was still burning Thursday morning. The Banteay Meanchey provincial police commissioner was quoted in Cambodian media as saying at least 10 people had died and another 30 were injured. Thailand’s public broadcaster reported dozens of Thais were trapped in the casino complex and said Thailand sent five firetrucks to help fight the blaze. There is busy cross-border trade and tourism between Poipet and the more affluent Thai city of Aranyaprathet.

