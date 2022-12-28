Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to Tigray’s capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian Airlines has resumed scheduled flights to Tigray’s capital, Mekele, as the result of a peace agreement signed between the federal government and Tigray officials in November. The resumption of flights on Wednesday came a day after a federal government delegation led by the speaker of Ethiopia’s parliament visited Mekele paving the way for more engagement between the two sides that have fought a deadly war for two years in which hundreds of thousands of people have died. The Tigray region had been largely cut off from the rest of the world during the two-year conflict, but communications are slowly resuming as phone lines start to be restored in parts of the region.

