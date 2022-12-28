French defense chief visits Ukraine, pledges more support
By FELIPE DANA, RENATA BRITO and ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — France’s defense minister has pledged further military support for Ukraine, insisting his government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are also being made with Moscow to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion. Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu said his trip to Kyiv was important to identify the priorities of the Ukrainian defense ministry. France’s support will include a 200 million euro fund that would allow Ukraine to purchase weapons. France could deliver a new air-defense system in the future, officials said, without revealing details. While France has been less vocal about its military support for Ukraine than the United States and Britain, it has sent a steady supply of weapons since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.