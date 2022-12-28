Skip to Content
Maryland Rep. Raskin says he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin says he has a type of lymphoma that is a “serious but curable form of cancer” and he is beginning several months of treatment. Raskin will be the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress. He expects to be able to work through his outpatient treatment. In a statement Wednesday, Raskin says the “prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent” after four months of treatment. Raskin has played a leading role as House Democrats twice impeached then-President Donald Trump and investigated Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

