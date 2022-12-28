Skip to Content
Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

By RENATA BRITO and HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Ukraine say several regions of the country, including its capital, are facing a Russian missile attack. Air raid sirens rang out across the country on Thursday morning. In Kyiv, the regional administration said air defense systems were activated to fend off the missiles. The mayor of Kharkiv said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine’s second-largest city. Ukrainian authorities in several regions said some Russian missiles were intercepted. Thursday’s attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine. Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October. In Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions, electricity was switched off to minimize potential damage.

